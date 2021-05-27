Who is Luann de Lesseps Boyfriend Radamez Rubio Gaytan? Wikipedia, Age, Football (NFL) Career and Instagram Explored!

The current season of Real Housewives of New York has been pretty unusual, and it’s not just because the cast is down to 5 girls who were filming during a pandemic. Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps are sober. While Leah and Ramona Singer are forever feuding, LuMona has become a duo of sorts. The first black NYC housewife Eboni K. Williams has started off strong, particularly on her first girls’ trip to the Hamptons. And Sonja Morgan is doing was she always does — cuddling with Marley, getting a littttttle too tipsy and crying about her decades-old divorce at any moment. And, as always, making us laugh, because what is RHONY without Lady Morgan.