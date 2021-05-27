newsbreak-logo
Oisín raises $5M to develop treatments for ‘zombie cells’ associated with age-related diseases

By admet751
admet.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew funding: Seattle biotech startup Oisín Biotechnologies has raised a $5 million seed round. It’s at present creating preclinical therapies that focus on and kill broken cells which have been biologically turned off or are “senescent” and presupposed to die. However as individuals become old, the cells can persist as “zombie cells” that accumulate and are related to aging-related illnesses.

