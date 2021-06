The Ritz-Carlton hotel has arrived in the Maldives, opening its first resort on Fari Islands in the northeastern tip of North Malé Atoll. Featuring more than 100 on-water and beachfront villas, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, is an unparalleled luxury destination. The hotel is a 10-minute seaplane ride (or 45 minute boat ride) from Velana International Airport, and offers a range of modern facilities and amenities, such as “aris meeha” (personal butlers), Maldivian cooking courses, cricket games and kids’ arts and crafts. Better still, you can take a dip with dolphins in the resort’s open waters, thanks to the work of the Ambassadors of the Environment Program.