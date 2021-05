Technical marketing manager Ethan Rejto of Desktop Metal says the top issue the company’s manufacturing clients discuss is the time, cost and effort to start a new production line. Rejto points out that a large portion of this difficulty stems from the lead time and cost of new tooling. Sustaining the line is also a challenge, as manufacturers need to obtain maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) parts to keep the production line going. Additive manufacturing (AM) can provide solutions to both tooling and MRO needs, with Desktop Metal citing its Studio System bound metal deposition (BMD) printer as an effective resource to lower tooling and MRO costs and lead times.