Couple charged for shooting 10-year-old girl in road rage incident

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
wmcactionnews5.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple is behind bars for the alleged shooting of a 10-year-old stemming from a road rage incident earlier this month. According to an affidavit, Derrick White was driving on Austin Peay when he drove in front of a woman and her daughter. The woman told officers she then cut White off on the ramp to Old Austin Peay. That’s when investigators say White began chasing the woman’s car following her to her home at the Jamesbridge Apartment complex.

