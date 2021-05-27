newsbreak-logo
City to Offer Youth Indoor Soccer League in July – Riverside, California

Cover picture for the articleCorpus Christi, Texas – Is your child interested in joining the fun and exciting world of football?Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department July 2021 Summer Youth Indoor Soccer League Girls and boys aged 6 to 17 (as of July 10, 2021). The six-game, three-week season will run from July 10th to 25th, 2021 and will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Corpus Christi Jim (3202 Cabanis Parkway) and Bengalza Jim (1815 Howard Street).

