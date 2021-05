In the last century, a group of elite bankers—unlike today’s tech and finance barons—saw that their firm couldn’t thrive unless society did too. When is enough enough? This simple, vital question—How much monetary gain does a person or a company need in order to feel satisfied?—has little place in the finance industry or in contemporary capitalism more broadly. The capitalism that has become dominant in the years since the 1980s is not about enough; it’s about more, and no amount of more is ever enough.