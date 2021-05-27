newsbreak-logo
First Black-Type Winner For Galileo Gold As Ebro River Strikes

By Tom Frary
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a five-furlong Doncaster novice win May 15, Al Shaqab Racing's Ebro River (Ire) gave his first-season sire Galileo Gold (GB) (Paco Boy {Ire}) a first black-type success with an impressive display in Thursday's Listed National S. at Sandown. Missing the break as he had done on his first two starts, the Hugo Palmer-trained chestnut who was one of his sire's more expensive yearlings when selling for 75,000gns at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 2 quickly recovered to track the pace against the rail. In front approaching the furlong pole, the 4-1 shot veered left across the track soon after but was firmly in command and after being straightened registered a 3 1/4-length success from the positively-ridden Little Earl (Ire) (Havana Gold {Ire}). “It was a little bit messy, but he's super-talented,” jockey James Doyle said. “He is tricky, there's no getting away from that, as he does have that trademark of just running around a bit when he gets there. He's got a good turn of foot and he can put himself in front quite quickly. I don't think six will be a problem.”

www.thoroughbreddailynews.com
