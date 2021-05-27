First Black-Type Winner For Galileo Gold As Ebro River Strikes

Still entered in the June 5 G1 Epsom Derby, Ballylinch Stud and Aquis Farm's Lone Eagle (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) made every yard in Friday's Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat S. at a rain-hit Goodwood to stay in blue riband contention. Always happy on the front under Silvestre de Sousa, the 3-1 second favourite who took last year's G3 Zetland S. had Godolphin's Yibir (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}) to deal with in the final two furlongs but pulled away to score by four lengths. Seemingly out of the Derby reckoning when only fourth on his return in the G3 Sandown Classic Trial over 10 furlongs Apr. 23, the homebred is still not certain to take part at Epsom according to trainer Martyn Meade. “Obviously we were a little bit disappointed at Sandown and after that we came here with a little bit of trepidation, especially with the strong wind up the straight,” he said. “He's a horse that only just does enough at home and you can't put him under pressure, so today we decided to try to make it a gallop because he is relentless and he has a big heart, so that when they come to him he finds more. He's in the Derby and the Irish Derby and the end game could be something like the St Leger, but we need to revisit. I would love to go for the big prizes, but I'm inclined to take small steps as it is a long season.”