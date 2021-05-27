Call Her Now on Top at Tattersalls Cheltenham

Five additional entries have been added to the Tattersalls Online Sale, scheduled for May 25. Bidding on the Tattersalls Online May 25 Sale will open at 12:00p.m. (noon) Monday, May 24 and will close 12:00p.m. Tuesday, May 25. With a total of 40 head currently catalogued for the sale, the additional entries are led by the 2-year-old colt Power Generation (Ire) (Profitable {Ire}), who ran third on debut for John Quinn at Carlisle on his only start. The colt is a half-brother to listed placed Star of Rory and is qualified for both the £250,000 Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus and the £15,000 Craven Breeze Up Bonus. Also added to the lineup is the Alice Haynes-trained War of Courage (Ire) (Coach House {Ire}). The juvenile was third to the Royal Ascot-bound Chipotle (Havana Gold {Ire}) in the Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial Conditions S. at Ascot and a close-up fourth behind the previously unbeaten Dukebox (Ire) (Holy Roman Emperor {Ire}) and Dairerin (GB) (Spill The Beans {Aus}) in a conditions race at Newbury. Ireland's Milltown Stables consigns the filly Zen Silence (Ire) (Dragon Pulse {Ire}) trained by Kieran Cotter. A half-sister to the listed winner and GI Alcibiades S.-placed Devotee (Elusive Quality), the 3-year-old placed on her most recent start over five furlongs at Dundalk. Also supplemented, the Chris Wall-trained 4-year-old Glen Esk (GB) (Kyllachy {GB}), who placed in three of his six runs last year, and 3-year-old Pablo Prince (GB) (Outstrip {GB}), who will be consigned by John Best Racing.