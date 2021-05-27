newsbreak-logo
Call Her Now on Top at Tattersalls Cheltenham

thoroughbreddailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive lots made six figures at the Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale, with the top price of £240,000 paid for Call Her Now (Ire) (Presenting {GB}) by Rahinston Stud. Sold as lot 8, the 4-year-old filly was a debut winner of a mares maiden point-to-point in her only start to date. The Monbeg Stables-consigned bay is out of a half-sister to MG1SW hurdler Denman (Ire) (Presenting {GB}).

www.thoroughbreddailynews.com
