Springtown, TX

Springtown middle schooler donates $1,600 raised through club to Freedom House

By Special to the Weatherford Democrat
Weatherford Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a theme of "Stop the Cycle," an eighth grade Springtown Middle School student and her classmates raised $1,600 for Freedom House during an eight-week period this spring. Rose Poe and her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter set out in March with a goal of raising $1,000 for Freedom House, a domestic violence and sexual abuse non-profit serving Parker County. She sought to raise awareness about family violence as well as funds at her school by hosting a Hat Day once a week during which SMS students could wear a hat or hoodie in class if they donated $1.

www.weatherforddemocrat.com
