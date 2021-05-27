Springtown middle schooler donates $1,600 raised through club to Freedom House

With a theme of "Stop the Cycle," an eighth grade Springtown Middle School student and her classmates raised $1,600 for Freedom House during an eight-week period this spring. Rose Poe and her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter set out in March with a goal of raising $1,000 for Freedom House, a domestic violence and sexual abuse non-profit serving Parker County. She sought to raise awareness about family violence as well as funds at her school by hosting a Hat Day once a week during which SMS students could wear a hat or hoodie in class if they donated $1.