Gary Frank Akins
LONGVIEW — Gary Frank Akins, 64, of Longview passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021, surrounded by family. Gary was born July 14, 1956, in Longview, Texas, to Lucy and Hubert Akins. He attended Longview schools where he was a high school standout on the Lobo football field. Gary’s picture often graced the front of the Longview News sports page where he was known as “Hawk” because of his keen ability to seek out any offensive player with a jarring tackle.www.news-journal.com