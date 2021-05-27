Gary Frank Akins

Walking to the nation's capital from Texas is a journey all by itself. Carrying a cross the whole time takes it to another level. Over in Longview, Texas, Pastor Maclean is currently on a long distance journey. He started just two days ago walking out of East Texas on his way to Washington DC. The reason for the journey? God. His mission, he says, is to bring God back into the U.S. government. He's been preparing for his journey the past few months and the goal is to walk around 80,000 steps a day.