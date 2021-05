This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, and this is The Ingraham Angle. We have a very fun show for you this Friday night. Now, the press must have watched a completely different Biden address earlier in the week, you're going to be shocked by their reactions to it, the most extreme and the most inane, we're going to bring you the worst in media. Plus, it's the return of our mystery guest's series. Here's your first clue.