Pets

Finding your roots

By Stewart Dobson
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

After writing occasionally about my dogs, which is usually out of desperation, since writing about one’s pets as if they’re human is one of the oldest and cheapest writing tricks there is, it occurred to me that absolutely no one knows what they look like or the circumstances preceding their arrival at my home.

