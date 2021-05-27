newsbreak-logo
Hannibal, NY

21 Hannibal High School Students Inducted Into National Honor Society

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 21 Hannibal High School students, a lifetime of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character paid dividends as they were recently welcomed into the National Honor Society. During a ceremony in the school’s auditorium, administrators, teachers and family members were on hand to congratulate the inductees on their accomplishments. NHS...

