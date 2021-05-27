Virginia Cops Name Suspect Wanted in Death of Military Couple
Virginia police are searching for a man who executed a military couple in their front yard—a “tragic, brutal, vicious double murder” somehow tied to a burglary two days earlier. Fairfax County Police on Thursday released a photo of Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, and said he is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in the shooting deaths of Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, a physician at Fort Belvoir, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, a retired military nurse, NBC Washington reported. Police were called to their home on Monday by a woman who said she and her husband were upstairs with their son and had a shotgun for protection against an intruder. “Caller is advising the subject is after her son and that he is with them upstairs,” the dispatcher said. The outcome of that call was unclear.www.thedailybeast.com