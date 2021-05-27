newsbreak-logo
Story Of Seasons DLC Part 2 Is Now Available, With New People To Marry

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's what we've all been waiting for: Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town's new DLC will let you marry new people. Or, actually, old people — they're characters from Harvest Moon: A New Beginning, which came out on the 3DS in 2012. The DLC, titled "Windswept Falls", will give...

