The Power and Paranoia of the BBC’s Princess Diana Interview

On the evening of November 20, 1995, the BBC broadcast a fifty-five-minute interview with Diana, the Princess of Wales, on “Panorama,” its flagship investigative-news program. The show had been made in great secrecy. Only a handful of people at the BBC knew of its existence. The chairman of the broadcaster, Marmaduke Hussey, had been kept in the dark because his wife was the Queen’s lady-in-waiting. Alan Yentob, the controller of BBC 1, the channel that ran the interview, says he was not told because he was a terrible gossip. The royal household, including Diana’s advisers, had been similarly excluded. The interview had been filmed on the evening of Sunday, November 5th, which was Guy Fawkes Night in England. Diana gave her staff the night off. When a minimal BBC film crew, led by Martin Bashir, a thirty-two-year-old “Panorama” reporter, arrived at Kensington Palace to record the interview, the Princess opened the door herself.