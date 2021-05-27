newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Power and Paranoia of the BBC’s Princess Diana Interview

By Sam Knigh t
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of November 20, 1995, the BBC broadcast a fifty-five-minute interview with Diana, the Princess of Wales, on “Panorama,” its flagship investigative-news program. The show had been made in great secrecy. Only a handful of people at the BBC knew of its existence. The chairman of the broadcaster, Marmaduke Hussey, had been kept in the dark because his wife was the Queen’s lady-in-waiting. Alan Yentob, the controller of BBC 1, the channel that ran the interview, says he was not told because he was a terrible gossip. The royal household, including Diana’s advisers, had been similarly excluded. The interview had been filmed on the evening of Sunday, November 5th, which was Guy Fawkes Night in England. Diana gave her staff the night off. When a minimal BBC film crew, led by Martin Bashir, a thirty-two-year-old “Panorama” reporter, arrived at Kensington Palace to record the interview, the Princess opened the door herself.

www.newyorker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Princess Diana#British Royal Family#Itv#William King#The Power And Paranoia#Bbc 1#Panorama#The National Grid#The Royal Family#News International#Abc#British Supreme Court#Nbc#National Gallery#Prince Edward#Prefigure Prince Harry#Kensington Palace#Lord Dyson#Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
BBC
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPopculture

Martin Bashir Reveals Major Health Issues Amid Princess Diana Interview Scrutiny

Long before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rocked the world with their bombshell interview exposing the Royal Family, Princess Diana gave an infamous interview of her own. Meeting with BBC correspondent Martin Bashir in 1995, Diana revealed that her marriage to Prince Charles over, quipping "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," a reference to her husband's longstanding affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. She also admitted that she had been unfaithful to Charles as well with army officer James Hewitt. The interview caused a major scandal and a rift between Diana and Prince William, who was "absolutely livid" that his mother had been so frank on live television.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

William and Harry slam BBC for adding to Diana's 'fear and paranoia'

Prince William has hit out at the BBC for its failings around his mother’s Panorama interview, which he says led to “fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life. The Duke of Cambridge said he was left with “indescribable sadness” after learning the BBC’s shortcomings “contributed significantly”...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

BBC delays Panorama programme on Bashir interview with Diana

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...
CelebritiesPosted by
Latin Times

Senior Aides ‘Incensed’ Over Prince Harry’s Criticism Of Prince Charles’ Parenting

Murky drama continues to unfold in the British Royal Family... Royal insiders staunchly believe it’s high time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put their titles to abeyance, much like how they agreed to do with their HRHs. The collective opinion is believed to have arisen after Harry’s recent outburst on Dax Shepherd’s podcast "Armchair Expert," where he compared life in the royal family to the "Truman Show", akin to being like “zoo animal”.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Martin Bashir quits the BBC on health grounds after Covid complications

Martin Bashir has quit the BBC on health grounds amid an investigation into his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The veteran journalist, who was the BBC News religion editor, has been seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications. Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s deputy director of news, said in a...
Celebritiesriverbender.com

Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — A BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a “serious breach” of the broadcaster’s guidelines, an investigation found Thursday. The BBC said in November it had appointed a retired senior judge to lead an investigation after Diana’s brother,...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Princess Diana letter reveals special bond William and Harry once had

A letter written by Princess Diana just six months after Prince Harry was born offers a stark contrast to today’s relationship between her two sons. The recently resurfaced document reveals the doting mother’s joy at the special bond evident from an early age, as she writes: “William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Harry should think about how his words impact the Queen and Prince Charles' mental health instead of giving interviews about his family to US outlets who 'only care about ratings', royal expert claims

Prince Harry should consider what he's really achieving by speaking out about his mental health battles, and be mindful of the impact on the Queen and Prince Charles, a royal expert has claimed. Speaking on This Morning, royal editor Camilla Tominey was reacting to the Duke of Sussex's recent podcast...