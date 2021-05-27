ASU's Thunderbird School launches innovation center in Dubai

China has adopted aelf Enterprise as the first underlying infrastructure of the blockchain to meet the needs of Tianjin’s blockchain technology application in the future. On May 21st local time, Tianjin Blockchain Technology Innovation Center was officially unveiled at the opening ceremony of the Tianjin National New Generation Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Development Pilot Zone Summit Forum. The Tianjin Blockchain Technology Innovation Center, led and founded by aelf, is buttressed by the Chinese government from the perspectives of policies, business land, community, talents, and many more. Technical-wise, it is comprehensively approved and willingly supported by Tsinghua fellow – Weimin Zheng.