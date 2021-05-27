newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

ASU's Thunderbird School launches innovation center in Dubai

ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ — The Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University this week opened a new innovation center in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The Thunderbird Global Innovation Center is in partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial center and the top innovation hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. It’s located in the DIFC Innovation Hub in the heart of Dubai’s flourishing international business district.

www.abc15.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Innovation#Financial Center#Business Center#University Of Phoenix#Business School#Asu#Thunderbird School#Phoenix Business Journal#Difc Innovation Hub#Launches#Tempe#Az#South Asia#Drive#United Arab Emirates#Africa#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
Place
Dubai
News Break
Middle East
Related
Germanypasadenanow.com

ArtCenter Grads Launch Careers with Innovative Wearables

ArtCenter said that among its 287 graduates this semester, grads with a specialty in wearables and soft goods are in special demand. The school said there has been an “explosion” of new consumer product divisions with unprecedented growth in streetwear, performance sportswear, and athleisure wear. A sampling of the Spring...
BusinessBirmingham Star

TCS launches innovation hub in Europe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): IT software major Tata Consultancy Services has launched a co-innovation and advanced research centre in Amsterdam to bring together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, start-ups and technology providers. TCS Pace Port Amsterdam has been designed to help customers navigate their growth...
Middle Eastthefintechtimes.com

Crown Prince of Dubai Launches ‘Dubai Next’ To Encourage Youth Innovation

The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has identified the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector as a key pillar of the national economy, and that the UAE should continue to give increasing attention to the sector through initiatives and programmes launched to support entrepreneurship in the city.
Middle Easttraveldailymedia.com

Dubai Sustainable Tourism launches green initiative

Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) to further Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading sustainable tourism destinations, has launched the ‘Get into the Green Scene’ initiative. The objective will raise awareness of the city’s sustainable attractions and highlight the ease of incorporating sustainable practices into everyday life.
Businessthehendersonnews.com

Excellarate Launches Globally to Help Businesses Accelerate Innovation

Prime Technology Group and Synerzip Combine as Excellarate. WAYNE, Pa. and DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Excellarate, a global technology services and solutions company, today launches globally. Excellerate was born from the merger between Prime Technology Group (Prime), a leading global technology services provider, and Synerzip, a leading-edge Agile software product development partner for high-growth technology companies.
naturalgasworld.com

Canadian innovation incubator launches new gas challenge

NGIF Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital, said May 27 it was launching a new C$5.5mn (US$4.6mn) funding competition to accelerate clean technology solutions across the natural gas value chain. The NGIF Innovation Challenge, NGIF’s 7th such funding competition, invites start-ups and small and medium enterprises with innovative solutions...
WorldComputer Weekly

How the pandemic accelerated the Gulf’s edtech revolution

The Gulf education sector witnessed a seismic transformation during the Covid-19 pandemic as schools quickly introduced technology to adapt to restrictions on in-classroom teaching. About one million student schedules were disrupted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone, according to government data. The Middle East has since emerged as a...
Economyblooloop.com

UK innovation on show at Expo 2020 Dubai

The UK is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, now taking place from 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022. During the event, the UK pavilion will showcase its participation theme: ‘Innovating for a Shared Future.’ Laura Faulkner OBE is the UK Commissioner General & Director for the event. She spoke to blooloop about the highly-anticipated event, the impact of COVID, and the United Kingdom’s contribution.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Theme Parks in Dubai Announce Record-Breaking Ride Launches

Following the launch of nine new rides, including the world’s tallest swing ride, along with a whole new F&B and retail experience at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts™ has monumental plans for the rest of 2021 with its array of exciting launches. These include two world-first rides and...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Global launchpad program launched to enable developer innovation

Developers from all across the world are called upon to drive trailblazing solutions and to capitalize on the first-mover advantage. Shanghai, China, May 20, 2021 — Neo, a leading community-driven blockchain platform, kicked off the Neo Frontier Launchpad program, a multi-phase global hackathon that aims to accelerate the future of blockchain by encouraging developers to join the Neo ecosystem in building the smart economy of tomorrow by accelerating N3’s infrastructural development. Throughout the program, the Neo team and ecosystem will continuously engage and support participating developers in exploring and developing cutting-edge solutions with N3 RC2’s optimized features and powerful capabilities.
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

aelf Leading Blockchain Technology Innovation Center in Tianjin

China has adopted aelf Enterprise as the first underlying infrastructure of the blockchain to meet the needs of Tianjin’s blockchain technology application in the future. On May 21st local time, Tianjin Blockchain Technology Innovation Center was officially unveiled at the opening ceremony of the Tianjin National New Generation Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Development Pilot Zone Summit Forum. The Tianjin Blockchain Technology Innovation Center, led and founded by aelf, is buttressed by the Chinese government from the perspectives of policies, business land, community, talents, and many more. Technical-wise, it is comprehensively approved and willingly supported by Tsinghua fellow – Weimin Zheng.
Businessmanchester.ac.uk

Pioneering partnership launched to boost regional innovation

A pioneering partnership has been launched which seeks to boost regional innovation and jobs. It will work with local authorities to engage inventive companies in developing and deploying new services, with the shared goal of investing public procurement funds in better, greener solutions. The project partners - The University of...
Businesspulse2.com

Purdue University-Affiliated Startup Explore Interactive Expanding Through Partnership

Explore Interactive, a Purdue University-affiliated startup that markets augmented reality-powered and gamified learning sets, announced it partnered with PASCO Scientific to distribute its MindLabs product around the globe. Explore Interactive is a Purdue University-affiliated startup that markets augmented reality-powered and gamified learning sets in order to help students in grades...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

HEC Paris celebrates graduation of 165 students at QF convocation

HEC Paris honoured the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 for its International Executive MBA (EMBA) and the Specialised Master’s in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM) degree programmes during a virtual convocation ceremony organised by Qatar Foundation (QF) on Thursday. The convocation ceremony was held under the theme ‘We are...