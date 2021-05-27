ASU's Thunderbird School launches innovation center in Dubai
TEMPE, AZ — The Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University this week opened a new innovation center in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The Thunderbird Global Innovation Center is in partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial center and the top innovation hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. It’s located in the DIFC Innovation Hub in the heart of Dubai’s flourishing international business district.www.abc15.com