Local View/Memorial Day: Honor those who sacrificed all by enjoying your holiday weekend

We live in a culture where many struggle with commitment. Marriage rates are down; cohabitation rates are up. It reminds me of a little girl who liked one of our sons when he was in first grade. She told him that she was going to marry him. When he told her no, he was going to marry someone else, she paused and said, “Well, when you get a divorce, then you’ll marry me.” We see this tendency, particularly in young adults. Almost two thirds of American senior citizens belong to a religious congregation, however, only four in ten of Americans under thirty do (Dedicated, Pete Davis, 55). Author Pete Davis calls our society “the Culture of Open Options” (Dedicated, 10). All of us like to have options; all of us appreciate evaluating different opportunities. But under the surface even our culture admires those who make sacrificial commitments. We enjoy listening to musicians who have spent years honing their musical talent. We applaud athletes who do incredible feats on the field. We admire the couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and want to know their secret. We appreciate the small business owner/entrepreneur who has served this community for decades, providing both jobs and needed services.