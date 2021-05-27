Local View/Memorial Day: Honor those who sacrificed all by enjoying your holiday weekend

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day, the hallowed holiday that remembers and honors military people who paid the ultimate sacrifice for America, is Monday. In the last several decades, in addition to visiting cemeteries and paying tribute through serious ceremonial programs, the heart-wrenching playing of Taps, and the startling cacophony of 21-gun salutes, family get-togethers also have become a significant part of this solemn holiday.

