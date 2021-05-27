newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns sign restricted free agent Hodge, special teams star

By TOM WITHERS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFhhT_0aDiZjYQ00

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed restricted free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, one of their top special teams players.

The team had placed a tender worth $2.33 million on Hodge, who won the No. 3 receiving job in training camp last summer.

The Browns value his blocking ability and versatility, but he’ll have to fight for playing time this season as the team has plenty of depth at the position in Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Cleveland also drafted speedy rookie Anthony Schwartz in the third round this year.

The 26-year-old Hodge appeared in nine games last season, making 11 catches for 180 yards. He missed the Week 4 game against Dallas after injuring a hamstring during warmups.

Hodge sat out two other games when the hamstring flared up, and he was one of several Browns wide receivers who had to sit out a game against the Jets and wild-card playoff matchup with Pittsburgh after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hodge was claimed off waivers by the Browns from the Rams two years ago. He played in all 16 games in 2019, when he caught just four passes but was a major contributor on special teams.

Hodge played in 14 games for Los Angeles in 2018.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restricted Free Agent#Rams#American Football#Special Agent#Special Teams#The Jets#The Cleveland Browns#Ap Nfl#Cleveland#Wide Receivers#Pittsburgh#Star#Dallas#Training Camp#Warmups#Los Angeles#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbrownsnation.com

When Otto Graham Was A Suspect In The Sam Sheppard Murder Case

1954 was shaping up to be just like any other year for the Cleveland Browns. Fresh off the heels of losing to the Detroit Lions in the 1953 NFL Championship game, the Browns were looking to get back on top in 1954. The loss to the Lions marked the third...
NFLworldinsport.com

NFL Schedule: Top Games of the All New 18 Week Season

The 2021 NFL Schedule is finally out. This year the schedule features each team playing 17 games over 18 weeks for the first time in NFL history. AFC and NFC draft picks alike have been signing contracts, and many of the hot free agents are now in play. Teams have...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Sign Notable Former Second Round Draft Pick

After what many consider what was one of the strongest showings in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have since added another player to their roster. The Browns have signed defensive tackle Malik McDowell, according to NFL insider Field Yates. The Seattle Seahawks selected McDowell in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Drafting Demetric Felton and Richard LeCounte raise questions

There are questions about the Cleveland Browns final picks. Is Richard LeCounte healthy and is Demetric Felton good enough?. Not everything was great about the 2021 NFL Draft, and in particular, the Cleveland Browns choices of Georgia Bulldogs safety Richard LeCounte in the fifth round,169th overall; and hybrid running back and wide receiver Demetric Felton from UCLA with the 211th overall pick in the sixth round raise some significant questions.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Browns Winners and Losers of the 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns received a ton of praise for their draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Our online fan polls gave every pick at least a B, and three received an A. Draft analysts were similarly impressed, handing out high grades almost across the board. But this...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/17: Rookie Observations and more

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens’ Rookie Class - Ryan Mink. You wouldn’t be able to tell that third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens has only been playing the position for two years after converting from running back. His backpedal looked smooth and he had no trouble turning and running with wide receivers (often Bateman) well. Stephens looks thickly built and worked exclusively at cornerback Saturday.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Pro Football Network

Cleveland Browns: 5 reasons why they should not trade for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns are the trendy pick as the sleeper team in 2019. After achieving a 7-8-1 record last season and finding their franchise... Dennis SosicFebruary 28, 2019. The Cleveland Browns had an amazing season in 2018,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns nominees for each 2021 NFL award

With rookie minicamp here and training camp upon us, these Cleveland Browns could find themselves acquiring some hardware at the end of the 2021 season. One of the biggest things that have haunted the Cleveland Browns is the lack of respect and recognition, for good reason during the dark years. With Kevin Stefanski now at the helm of the Browns, the future looks even brighter than ever. Stefanski, coming off being named the NFL’s Coach of the Year, is looking to bring the Browns back to the playoffs and, this time, a run at a Super Bowl.
NFLHastings Tribune

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/17/21)

“Fresh Look: Browns Coach Stefanski Sheds Mask At Practice” (AP) - “Not only did Stefanski feel liberated without his mask, it was also refreshing to have on-field practice after the virtual 2020 offseason.”. “5 takeaways from Day 1 of Browns rookie minicamp” (Browns.com) - “Kevin Stefanski was able to deem...
NFLchatsports.com

Browns’ have 18 players at rookie minicamp, including 3 tryouts

We’re getting back to a bit of normality, but times have still changed in the NFL, including this year’s rookie minicamp for the Cleveland Browns. Rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday and featured a total of 18 players. Last year, due to the pandemic, there was no rookie minicamp. To...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Browns Linebacker Tony Fields Will Miss Rookie Minicamp

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced that West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II will miss rookie minicamp. He reportedly suffered a minor foot injury that is going to sideline him for a few weeks, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. The second-year head coach mentioned to Mary Kay Cabot that...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Don't Forget About These 3 Opt-Out Returnees

As the draft talk winds down and we begin taking wider looks at positional groups and roster strengths across the league, another new domino drops as the league continues to recover from the COVID-riddled season: COVID-19 opt-outs returning to the roster. We know how much the opt-outs affected the 2020 season—see: the entire Patriots defense—but we don’t yet know what will happen when they return.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns Damion Square deal crowds roster with eight defensive tackles

The Cleveland Browns signed free agent Damion Square, completing the 90-player roster, and putting him in competition with the likes of Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott, Andrew Billings, and Malik Jackson. The Cleveland Browns have completely filled the 90-player roster limit, signing veteran Damion Square to a one-year deal, giving them...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Greenberg likes Cleveland Browns over Kansas City

At least one nationally significant sports personality believes the Cleveland Browns are doing things right. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg — on national television, no less — has predicted that your Cleveland Browns will upset the Kansas City Chiefs outright in game one of the NFL season. The Browns are underdogs heading into this one, so the Green Man is making a rather fearless prognostication, displaying much greater confidence in the Browns than the rest of the national media.
NFLChronicle-Telegram

Jim Ingraham: When the NFL talks, for some reason people listen

One of my favorite things about the NFL is how important it thinks it is. I’m reminded of this fact every year about this time when the league actually makes an announcement to announce when the league will announce the schedule for the coming season. For me, that’s about two...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Browns Have Schedule Oddity The NFL Hasn’t Seen In 30 Years

The Cleveland Browns 2021 schedule has been analyzed and dissected by many. One unexpected piece of the scheduling involves the peculiar timing of the Browns and Ravens games. To begin with, the Browns do not see the Ravens in 2021 until Week 12 (compared with Week 1 in 2020). Add...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Team has 8th youngest roster, bodes well for the future

The Browns are set up for a long run at the top of the NFL. The Browns’ current roster is pretty young, averaging just 24.8 years old. That puts the team in a three-way tie at 8th with the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons as one of the youngest teams in the NFL. This is a good sign for the Browns and their fans. If Cleveland can continue to keep their age down but be successful, then they can turn into a legitimate threat nearly every year for some time. Great teams don’t rebuild, if they have great management, they reload and if the Browns are able to refresh their roster every so often, then they’ll be able to be one of those teams.