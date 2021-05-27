Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Old’: M. Night Shyamalan Heads Off to Paradise for a Twisted New Nightmare in Next Thriller [Trailer]

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo brand new thrillers are on the way from M. Night Shyamalan and Universal, and the first one coming soon is titled Old. The film’s current theatrical date is July 23, 2021. The full trailer this morning heads once again into the Shyamalan Mystery Box, with Old taking a family...

bloody-disgusting.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrillers#Official Trailer#A Twisted New Nightmare#Universal#Paradise#Horrors#Discover#Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmoviehole.net

Trailer : M. Night Shyamalan’s Old

This July, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
MoviesPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Old School Horror Thriller

It’s been more than 15 years since Edgar Wright has made a horror movie. Since his breakthrough with 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, he’s tried his hand at action (Hot Fuzz), sci-fi (The World’s End), romantic comedies (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and heist movies (Baby Driver). Finally, with Last Night in Soho he’s returning to horror — and to the past.
Movies411mania.com

Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho Trailer Teases a Time-Travelling Nightmare

Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho arrives in October, and the first trailer teases a terrifying trip through time. You can see the trailer below for the psychological thriller, which stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp. Wright co-wrote the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns and directed it; it releases on October 22nd.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Evil Next Door’ Trailer: A New Family Is Haunted By An Unknown Force In This Thriller Coming In June

What is it about domesticity that scares so many of us? The question is front and center once again in “The Evil Next Door.” While the film lures viewers with a promise of familial discomfort, the actual surprises come from something far more disturbing. This time, the creative team of Oskar Mellender and Tord Danielsson build upon the usual themes associated with introducing a new member to an already established family. In much the same context they’re also establishing the stark realities of the unknown through a nearby dwelling.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Russian Movie ‘Superdeep’ Unearths Creature Feature Nightmares on Shudder Next Month [Trailer]

One of the Shudder original horror movies headed our way this summer is the Russian creature feature Superdeep, which finds fresh horrors deep underground on June 17. In the film, directed by Arseniy Sukhin, “The Kola Superdeep borehole is the largest Russian secret facility. In 1984, at the depth of more than 7 miles below the surface, unexplained sounds were recorded, resembling the screams and moans of numerous people. Since these events, the object has been closed. A small research team of scientists and military personnel go down below the surface to find the secret hidden these many decades.
MoviesPopculture

'Last Night in Soho' Star Anya-Taylor Joy Mesmerizes in Trailer for Edgar Wright's New Psychological Thriller

After donning '60s styles in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy returns to that era in her newest movie, Last Night in Soho. Focus Features released the first trailer for the film on Tuesday. It is the latest project from Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and co-stars JoJo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie. Last Night in Soho hits theaters on Oct. 22.
Moviesradionowindy.com

Peep The Teaser Trailer to Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ [Video]

With the pandemic having pushed back many of Marvel’s cinematic films over the last year, it feels like forever since we’ve indulged in the comic book goodness that’s been keeping our inner child excited for more than a decade. Now that things are getting back to normal (somewhat), Marvel’s Phase...
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Marcell Jankovics, Kodak and Experimental Film Preservation, M. Night Shyamalan's "Old"

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Pioneering Hungarian filmmaker Marcell Jankovics has died. Known for his fantastical and folkloric animations, Jankovics' films like Johnny Corncob (1973) and Son of the White Mare (1981) helped place Hungarian animation on the map. Last year, Jankovics discussed his recently re-released Son of the White Mare with Christopher L. Inoa.
MoviesAmericajr.com

Movie Monday: Friday’s Upcoming Movie Releases for 6/11/2021

Look for these new movies to hit the box office on Friday, June 11, 2021:. “In the Heights” Rated PG-13. 143 minutes. Drama, Music, Musical, Romance. -Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Stephanie Beatriz; Director: Jon M. Chu. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” Rated PG. 93 minutes. Animation, Adventure, Comedy,...
MoviesCollider

Why 'The Exorcist III' Is One of Horror's Greatest Threequels

Horror movie sequels generally face the same uphill battle that comedy sequels do- they must expand upon the original concept, while also not falling into patterns of repetition. The longest-running horror franchises like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th have remained exciting because the films play fast and loose with mythology, allowing for different creative teams to provide their own interpretation. The Conjuring films have approached the franchise mold in an interesting way, branching off into spinoffs like The Curse of La Llorona, The Nun, and Annabelle but still building around the core story of married ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) started in the first film. This weekend, that story reaches its most daunting obstacle yet, the hurdle all horror franchises must overcome to reach icon status: The threequel. If The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hopes to satisfy the legacy of the first two Conjuring films, it should look to, arguably, the greatest threequel the genre has ever produced, The Exorcist III.
Moviesasumetech.com

Bergman Island Trailer Is Out

The first trailer for Bergman Island is out, starring Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth in the lead roles. The film also stars Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, and Clara Strauch. This will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer in the Competition section. The picture revolves...
MoviesHollywood News

Here is one final trailer for ‘Infinite’ with Mark Wahlberg

Ahead of its release stateside on streaming service Paramount+ later this week, here’s the final trailer for Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua. In the film, the hallucinations of a schizophrenic are revealed to be memories from past lives where he obtained talents that he still has to this day.
Moviesramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For Steven Soderbergh’s NO SUDDEN MOVE

WB has released these new poster and trailer for their upcoming film NO SUDDEN MOVE which will premiere July 1 On HBO Max. From director Steven Soderbergh comes the new feature film NO SUDDEN MOVE from Warner Bros. Pictures. Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film premieres exclusively on HBO Max THURSDAY, JULY 1 in the U.S.
Moviesfiz-x.com

New Trailer For The Horror Thriller WOE is Terrifying

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled a trailer to an upcoming horror thriller movie which is called Woe. The movie is based on siblings who uncover a secret including their father after his death. This secret is dark and frightful. In the movie, “One year after their father’s death, Charlie (Adam Halferty)...