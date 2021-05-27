‘Old’: M. Night Shyamalan Heads Off to Paradise for a Twisted New Nightmare in Next Thriller [Trailer]

Horror movie sequels generally face the same uphill battle that comedy sequels do- they must expand upon the original concept, while also not falling into patterns of repetition. The longest-running horror franchises like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th have remained exciting because the films play fast and loose with mythology, allowing for different creative teams to provide their own interpretation. The Conjuring films have approached the franchise mold in an interesting way, branching off into spinoffs like The Curse of La Llorona, The Nun, and Annabelle but still building around the core story of married ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) started in the first film. This weekend, that story reaches its most daunting obstacle yet, the hurdle all horror franchises must overcome to reach icon status: The threequel. If The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hopes to satisfy the legacy of the first two Conjuring films, it should look to, arguably, the greatest threequel the genre has ever produced, The Exorcist III.