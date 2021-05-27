The tides of time wash up in the chilling trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old
Universal Pictures has released the full trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's terrifying time-lapse journey to the beach, Old. Inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, the mystery box thriller Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps takes their family to an idyllic coastline, where they are faced with a unique twist on the fear of aging. Watch the trailer below along with the official poster