‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

The all-powerful Dark Lord, Darth Vader, is back as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest Premium Format Figure. This design captures Vader from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and he is displayed on Mustafar themed base. Standing roughly 25″ tall, this mighty Sith Lord is shown with his red lightsaber in his hand, ignited, and ready to begin his descent into the Dark Side of the Force. Sideshow Collectibles did include light-up parts and a couple of swappable parts, such as a different posed right arm. Darth Vader will also have a fabric cape and tunic with wired lining, so collectors can customize the pose of him how they like. The Star Wars Darth Vader Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectible is priced at $650. He is set to unleash the full power of the Dark Side between April – June of 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.