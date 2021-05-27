Ginuwine, Angie Stone, Marvin Sapp & More To Receive 2021 Black Music Honors
In recognition and celebration of Black Music Month, Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions will present the 2021 Black Music Honors in commemoration of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated holiday honoring the end of slavery in the United States, which is officially celebrated on June 19th. The evening of celebrations and special moments will be pre-taped at the City Winery in Nashville, Tennessee, and televised in national broadcast syndication starting June 5 to July 4, 2021, and on Saturday, June 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST on Bounce TV. (Please scroll down to watch the promo trailer.)spectacularmag.com