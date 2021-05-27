Fatty liver disease symptoms: The change in your bowel habits to watch out for

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the most common cause of chronic liver disease in children, paralleling the increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide. The pathogenesis of paediatric NAFLD is not fully understood, but it is known that obesity, nutrition, lifestyle variables, genetic and epigenetic factors may be causally involved in the development of this common metabolic liver disease. In particular, obesity and nutrition are among the strongest risk factors for paediatric NAFLD, which may exert their adverse hepatic effects already before birth. Excess energy intake induces hypertrophy and hyperplasia of adipose tissue with subsequent development of systemic insulin resistance, which is another important risk factor for NAFLD. Diet composition and in particular simple carbohydrate intake (especially high fructose intake) may promote the development of NAFLD, whereas non-digestible carbohydrates (dietary fiber), by affecting gut microbiota, may favour the integrity of gut wall and reduce inflammation, opposing this process. Saturated fat intake may also promote NAFLD development, whereas unsaturated fat intake has some beneficial effects. Protein intake does not seem to affect the development of NAFLD, but further investigation is needed. In conclusion, lifestyle modifications to induce weight loss, through diet and physical activity, remain the mainstay of treatment for paediatric NAFLD. The use of dietary supplements, such as omega-3 fatty acids and probiotics, needs further study before recommendation.