Everett Police passes on-site reaccreditation visit

EVERETT, WA – On Tuesday after a unanimous vote by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) Executive Board the Everett Police Department was officially recertified as a WASPC accredited agency for another four years. Over the past several months, outside assessors completed a virtual review and an on-site inspection of Everett Police files, operations and practices, culminating in yesterday’s re-accreditation vote by the Board.

“It is imperative that law enforcement meet community expectations and operate according to industry best practices. The WASPC accreditation process is not easy and requires that the Everett Police Department not only adopt contemporary policing policies and practices, but that our employees consistently demonstrate compliance with these standards,” said Chief Dan Templeman.

Everett Police voluntarily participate in WASPC’s accreditation process which involves a thorough examination of department policies, procedures and practices to ensure the department meets regional and national industry standards. In late March, Everett Police underwent a critical on-line file review and the department successfully passed their on-site inspection and walk through in April, demonstrating full compliance with all accreditation standards. Accreditation reflects the department’s commitment to the highest professional standards of policing and occurs every four years with the Everett Police last successfully completing the accreditation process in 2017 and 2013.

“I want to thank all our employees for their continued professionalism and commitment to excellence as only about 25% of all Washington State law enforcement agencies are WASPC accredited,” said Chief Templeman.

Since 1976, WASPC has maintained the standards and goals established by the Washington State Legislature to professionalize the law enforcement industry by providing a review process for agencies to be certified as operating under industry best practices and standards. Currently, agencies must meet 137 standards, all of which Everett Police proved compliance with, through verification by virtual and on-site assessors who reviewed agency files for policies, procedures and documentation to prove compliance.

Successful completion of a rigorous process benefits agencies through increased public confidence, a built-in system of self-assessment, ensuring that recruitment, selection, and promotional processes are fair and equitable, strengthened understanding of policies and procedures by agency personnel, improved agency morale, and statewide recognition of professional competence.

Areas of emphasis during the accreditation process include agency goals and objectives, use of force, management and staffing, records management, information technology, training, performance evaluation, code of conduct, internal affairs, patrol, investigations and property functions, as well as prisoner security.

Additional information on the WASPC accreditation process can be found on their website.

News Releases are located at: www.everettwa.gov/EPDNews.

###