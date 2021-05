CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Star Wars fans have a lot to be excited about over the next few years, as numerous TV shows are in various stages of development. One of those is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will finally see Ewan McGregor return to the franchise to play the iconic Jedi Master and Tatooine hermit. The actor is happy to be back in the galaxy far, far away for a number of reasons, one of which is the cutting-edge technology being used. However, McGregor recently revealed that there is one aspect of returning to the role that did prove to be somewhat “annoying.”