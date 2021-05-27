‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in a highly desirable enclave of homes in San Jose between the quaint Village of Saratoga and the high tech hub of the City of Cupertino. Light & bright and freshly painted interior features almost 3,000 square feet of living space. The first floor includes the living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, office (can also be a 5th bedroom) and full bath. Ground floor bedroom with its own access to the exterior. The second floor includes an oversized master bedroom/bathroom, three spacious bedrooms and an updated full bath. A spacious backyard features a large paver patio and a new lawn area, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee and your evening glass of wine. Mature landscaping with new front & back lawns plus tangerine and lemon trees. Top ranked Fremont Union School District including Lynbrook High School. Easy access to Hwy 85, the shops and restaurants of downtown Saratoga, Westgate and Cupertino. Also, minutes away from hiking trails and parks. Bathrooms all new with tile floors, separate tubs and showers and contemporary vanities and lighting. Walls are all smooth texture and the windows were enlarged to let all the light in! Beautiful hickory wood floors throughout. During the expansion a den was added that is perfect for home office. Walk in closet in master bedroom, new copper pipe, new HVAC system plus ducting, LED lighting, new electrical panel & tankless water heater. Garage is fully insulated. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. A relocation has made this perfect Sunnyvale home available to a new family. Completely Custom that will Delight the Serious Chef, Truly Creating the Heart of the Home with every Amazing Convenience Imaginable* Sub-Zero/Thermadore Gas Cooktop/Miele DW* Show-stopping Stainless Hood* Clever Storage,Gorgeous Ceiling/Skylight Design* Kitchen Nook Overlooks Spacious Family Room with Cathedral Ceilings+Classic Firepl* Walls of Glass 2 Serene Garden, Brimming with Flowering Shrubs+Picturesque Shade Trees* Bedroom, Full Bath+Super Laundry all on this floor, plus Oversize Garage*Downstairs Boasts Temp Controlled Wine Cellar, Huge Master Suite=Awesome Bath+Slider to Private Garden+Tranquil Waterfall*2 Bedrms Converted to Superb Offfice Suite+Fpl+Full Bath! Turn key home, Walking distance to Rivermark shopping plaza, which includes Safeway, restaurants, bank, library, and Live Oak Park. Spacious 2 bed/2 bath unit has a large living room, open dining area, upgraded kitchen, newly installed carpet in both bedrooms and new paint in entire unit. Granite countertops in kitchen, in unit laundry room, a balcony facing away from neighbors as well as 2 garage parking spaces. Community amenities include Fitness room, Outdoor BBQ, Clubhouse, Swimming pool.