Oddworld Collection Review On Nintendo Switch: An Important Trilogy?

Nintendo fans are still discussing that Blue Nintendo Switch Lite today. Miitopia released today along with the new console. So, social media has been flooded with people trying to get in and show off their brand new purchase. You can even see some people debating whether the system is purple or blue still. Nintendo has to be thrilled that some of that disappointment died down after the big reveal. A lot of the players out there were expecting a Switch Pro this holiday season and this was a blow to those hopes. However, for someone looking for a handheld solution, there is nothing wrong with getting a new color to choose from. Check out some of the comments from the player base dow below: