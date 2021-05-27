Oddworld Collection Review On Nintendo Switch: An Important Trilogy?
In late 1997, PlayStation welcomed a particular oddworld: Abe's Odyssey. A particularly original title at the time, both in its universe and in its gameplay, leading to a sequel (The Exodus of Abe) and then an Xbox exclusive game (Munch's Oddyssey) without The Fury of the 'Foreign ( also Xbox) to forget exclusive). More recently, the license made its comeback on PS5 with an opus (rebooting Abe's Exodus) called Soulstorm. At the end of May, the games Abe's Odyssey, Munchs Oddysee and Stranger's Wrath from the Oddworld saga, which are already available individually, will be combined in a compilation available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.