The Real Reason You Shouldn't Buy Condiments From Dollar General

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You may have seen tart cherry juice tucked in among the coconut water and sports recovery drinks at your grocery store. If you haven't bought a bottle yet, now may be the time to get one and drink the ruby red juice, especially if you want to improve your sleep. There is an astonishing amount of research that points to tart cherries as being beneficial for your health in key ways. But maybe you've overlooked tart cherry juice in the past. Or maybe you were skeptical, thinking, "What is tart cherry juice good for anyway?" Well, here are some compelling reasons it may be worth adding tart cherry juice to your cart.