The Real Reason You Shouldn't Buy Condiments From Dollar General
Let's face it, it wouldn't be a burger without mayo. A hot dog without mustard. Fries without ketchup. We usually make sure that we keep plenty of condiments on hand, but when it's time to restock, you might consider going to Dollar General and picking up some other things, too, while you're there. If you go to Dollar General to buy groceries, however, you should be wary. While it's good for some items, there are others that you won't want to get while you're there — like vitamins. And yes, the list of don't-buy includes condiments, too.www.thelist.com