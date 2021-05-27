Cancel
Sailing The Great Dismal Swamp Canal

By Emily Greenberg
Cover picture for the articleThey said it couldn’t be done, but damn it, we did it! We sailed the Great Dismal Swamp Canal, in light winds, no less. Everyone else just motors. Like many other cruisers, I have also transited the canal twice under power and can tell you from personal experience that none of the people motoring this historic waterway ever really see it. Same thing with those people driving the scenic road that runs alongside. They aren’t really seeing it either.

