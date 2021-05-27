Cancel
You Can Now Display Your COVID Vaccination Status on Dating Apps

By Editorial Process
Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 13 days ago
Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and OkCupid will let users display their vaccination status. The White House announced the initiative as part of its plan to have 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Some apps will provide centers with information on the vaccines and how...

Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

Joe Biden
#Dating Tips#Dating Services#Dating Sites#Casual Dating#Vaccination Rates#Health Apps#Social Media Apps#Email Apps#Major Apps#The White House#Blk#Chispa#Latinx#American#Cdc#A White House#Aprn#Cnp#Irl#Superswipe
