Board seeks easement, ownership to historic Atlas Cemetery

NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, 2021 AT 7:00 P.M. VIA ZOOM BY TELECOMMUNICATION/VIDEO CONFERENCE AS PERMITTED DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS. Join at www.zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 747 569 7662, Access Code: 007386 to consider request for a Variance Application to allow construction of a pole barn in the front/side yard of the property outside the setback area. Property is located at 9386 Washburn Rd. Goodrich, MI 48438 (02-25-400-005), Amanda Campbell, petitioner. Copies of the application are on file at the township hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone: (810) 636-2548 Fax: (810) 636-6244 (ZB 21-04)