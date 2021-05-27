newsbreak-logo
Total Looks to Support Expansion of Hydrogen with Hysetco Acquisition

By Michael Bates
ngtnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company, has acquired a stake in Hysetco, a French company dedicated to the development of hydrogen mobility in cities. Hysetco currently owns around 700 taxis in Paris, a majority of which are still diesel vehicles that will gradually be transitioned to hydrogen by 2024. The hydrogen taxis are fueled by a network of stations operated by Hysetco. The network is expected to expand in the coming years to support the growth of the hydrogen vehicle fleet. Total will make its network of service stations available to Hysetco to contribute to the growth of this network of hydrogen stations.

ngtnews.com
