Despite issues with readiness and the need for some new ships, the Coast Guard may have to navigate 2022 with a mostly flat budget. The Biden administration is proposing a $13.1 billion budget for the Coast Guard, which amounts to a slight $300 million increase compared to what Congress appropriated the service in 2021. About $11 billion of that will be for discretionary funding, and $2 billion will be for mandatory spending, fees and trust funds.