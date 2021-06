Groveland Twp.- It was just days 35 before D-day, June 6, 1944 when Herb Leon turned 20 years old. On that day Prt. Leon almost didn’t make it to Omaha Beach. “I was in water up to my chin when I stepped off the ramp,” recalled Herb, 97 a township resident for more than 20 years. “Our boat driver could not get any closer (to shore) since there were so many boats sunk in our way. I kept my gun up over my head so it would not get wet.”