newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Could Have a New Lake in 20 Years

By Chad Hasty
Posted by 
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever wished Buffalo Springs Lake was a little closer to Lubbock than what it is? If city leaders and planners have their way, in 20 years you will be spending Memorial Day weekend at Lake #7, also known as the Jim Bertram Lake. The location is between East...

lonestar995fm.com
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Bertram, TX
State
Florida State
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#New Energy#Weather#Senate Bill#Water Supply#Lakes#East Lake#Bill Lake#Memorial Day Weekend#Lubbock City Employee#Kamc#Wallethub#Tripadvisor#Lubbock Officials#Buffalo Springs Lake#U S Beach Towns#City Leaders#Recreational Events#Planners#New Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lubbock as of Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lubbock: 1. 112 N University Ave 806-763-5908; 2. 2316 34th St (806) 795-4353; 3. 3402 Slide Rd (806) 797-8840; 4. 3402 50th St (806) 797-4444; 5. 5208 98th St (806) 794-1024; 6. 6420 19th St (806) 797-3877; 7. 3801 19th St (806) 796-2339; 8. 1401 University Ave (806) 744-1618; 9. 6064 Marsha Sharp Fwy (806) 788-3601; 10. 6020 34th St 806-784-1460; 11. 4405 114th St 806-698-6828; 12. 4425 19th St 806-788-2015; 13. 3405 50th St 806-791-0972; 14. 4205 98th St 806-798-6115; 15. 2630 Parkway Dr 806-765-7014; 16. 12815 Indiana Ave 806-776-8915; 17. 1701 50th St 806-747-3503; 18. 2703 82nd St 806-745-3907; 19. 6313 4th St 806-784-1515; 20. 8010 Frankford Ave 806-783-0241; 21. 401 Slide Rd 806-796-1895; 22. 6420 82nd St 806-783-9041; 23. 602 Avenue Q 806-747-3834; 24. 5206 4th St 806-792-1377; 25. 1619 50th St 806-762-0522; 26. 3404 Indiana Ave 806-792-7531; 27. 4847 Slide Rd 806-792-8267; 28. 2417 82nd St 806-748-5209; 29. 5115 98th St 806-698-1354; 30. 4215 S Loop 289 806-793-2091; 31. 702 W Loop 289 806-793-9686; 32. 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy 806-747-3454; 33. 9809 University Ave 806-401-0423;
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police association cites 'lower wages and higher risk' in call for raises

The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Monday released a statement calling for city leaders to raise police pay, arguing that LPD wages are relatively low while demands on officers have been increasing. According to the Lubbock Police Department's website, the current starting pay for a Probationary Police Officer is $51,455.04...
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Tornado Watch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the South Plains until 11 pm. Lubbock, Plainview and all communities are in the watch this evening. Storms developing in the panhandle will move east to southeast into the northern South Plains over the next few hours. There will be a threat of 1-3+ inch hail and.
South Plains, TXKCBD

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Severe storms with large hail are possible in some parts of the South Plains later today. Those should pop up later this evening. Keep up with the latest here: www.kcbd.com/weather/. A man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting on North Quaker is in jail. Leo Contreras surrendered to police...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Additional severe weather late Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather is likely in the viewing area late this afternoon and evening. It’s possible a second round may move through after midnight. While not every spot will receive rain, or severe weather, these storms may produce very large hail, perhaps 2+” in diameter, gusts 70+ mph, flooding downpours, and isolated tornadoes.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Culinary Co-op To Celebrate Grand Opening

A culinary co-op is opening soon in Lubbock, providing a shared space for chefs, cooks and folks wanting to learn the art of cooking. Its an elegant solution to share resources, equipment and space when most of us don't have immediate access to a commercial kitchen. Culinary Co-op will celebrate...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Frauline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Frauline, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two weeks. Staff say she is good with other dogs and very playful, but likes to play rough and rowdy. Frauline is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Frauline’s adoption fees for Monday, May 17, have been waived.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

First Alert Weather Day: Large hail, wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather is likely in the viewing area this afternoon and evening. It’s possible a second round may move through after midnight. While not every spot will receive rain, or severe weather, these storms may produce very large hail, perhaps 2+” in diameter, gusts 70+ mph, flooding downpours, and isolated tornadoes.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Lamb County, TXKCBD

Tornado warning expired for Lamb County, severe storms continue

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Tornado Warning for Lamb County north of Littlefield has expired as of 8:45 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm warnings continue. Tornado reported in Lamb County, tornado was briefly on the ground north of Sudan around 7:45 p.m. =====. LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

Lubbock trauma surgeon opens up about pandemic PTSD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though things are looking up, millions of healthcare workers are now coming to terms with the stress they have experienced during the pandemic. Including Lubbock trauma surgeon, Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall. “It will never be the same. Because we all have this, this small graveyard in our...
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Lynn County in northwestern Texas Eastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Terry County in northwestern Texas Hockley County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Eastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas Southern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 823 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Pep to 9 miles west of Whitharral to 6 miles east of Levelland to 7 miles north of Brownfield to Seagraves Airport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Littlefield, Slaton, Denver City, Abernathy, Tahoka, Plains, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Sundown, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Tokio and Lubbock South Plains Mall. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH