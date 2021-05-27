HSN Recalls 5.4 Million Handheld Clothing Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), IKEA recalled around 159,000 units of the “HEROISK” and “TALRIKA” model cups, plates, and bowls from North America last week, with around 11,400 of those units being recalled from Canada. The recall was a result of reports of the dinnerware becoming brittle over time and cracking or breaking. Some of the incidents resulted in burns from hot food or liquids, but only one of the incidents reported was from the U.S. There has been speculation that the material the dinnerware was made out of could be the reason for the brittleness. According to the CPSC, the units were made from PLA, which is polylactic acid or polylactide, a material made out of renewable resources.