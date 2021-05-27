newsbreak-logo
The REAL Meaning Of Memorial Day Weekend.

Bromo
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 3 days ago
Has this week just dragged on for you? Looking forward to a long 3-day weekend? I'm right there with you. Usually, by Wednesday, some people are just "phoning it in", coming in to work for a couple of hours to check their e-mail and such. Some people carry around an extra clipboard (makes them look busy you see). We all have our minds on getting to Friday and having Monday off. Should North Dakota weather cooperate, people will flock to the lake, do some outdoor grilling, and enjoy the "Unofficial" start of summer - We all experienced a LONG disastrous COVID-19 last year, our ways of life are finally getting back to almost normal - time to get outside and enjoy life. BUT there is much more to this weekend that most people tend to forget.

Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
