Maggie Timoney, the CEO of Heineken USA, may be best known for shattering the glass ceiling of an industry dominated by men. But Timoney is quick to point out that at the end of the day, she will be judged on results and not her gender. “I did not get this job because I am a woman. I got this job because I have left previous companies in a better place for having been there and that is what my job is today. I am a CEO that happens to be a woman, not a CEO because I am a woman.”