How InnoDB Handles TEXT/BLOB Columns

In the late 1990s, the Windows Shell and Internet Explorer teams introduced a lot of brilliant and intricate designs that allowed intricate extension of the shell and the browser to handle scenarios beyond what those built by Microsoft itself. For instance, Internet Explorer supported the notion of pluggable protocols (“What if some protocol, say, FTPS becomes as important as HTTP?”) and the Windows Shell offered an extremely flexible set of abstract browsing of namespaces, enabling third parties to build browsable “folders” not backed by the file system– everything from WebDAV (“your HTTP-server is a folder“) to CAB Folders (“your CAB archive is a folder“). As a PM on the clipart team in 2004, I built a .NET-based application to browse clipart from the Office web services, and I sketched out an initial design for a Windows Shell extension that would make it look like Microsoft’s enormous web-based clipart archive were installed in a local folder on your system.