The stage is designed for Peter Sagan, writes Jack Houghton, and his Bora-Hansgrohe team know how to deliver the victory. It's an homage to the recent rise of Slovenian cycling, with a looped, 147km course seeing the peloton border hop and tackle the Category Four Gornje Cerovo three times. It's a day that will suit the punchier, one-day specialists, with an uncategorised climb 3km out - which has gradients of up to 14% in places - likely to be a launch pad for a stage-winning move.