The Bluetooth headset segment has become the new “golden egg goose” of the consumer electronics industry. There are dozens of manufacturers that offer their own models, in a market that has definitely exploded in recent years, since the arrival of the AirPods. And the Asian firm Realme, which is the one that has sold the most devices in the world in less time, has launched new headphones to consolidate itself in that market, where it already has several models. It’s about the new Realme Buds Q2, which offer us a relationship of benefits and price.