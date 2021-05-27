newsbreak-logo
Marcus Stroman, Jose Peraza power Mets past Rockies

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings and Jose Peraza belted a solo homer to lift the host New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader. Edwin Diaz retired the side in the seventh inning to pick up his...

