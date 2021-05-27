newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

PICS: Eleven puppies and mom rescued after being abandoned in sweltering heat

By John Brewer
cw39.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA is reminding people to be careful about leaving your pets in the summer heat. Late yesterday afternoon a dog was found abandoned and tied to a box that was filled with her 11 puppies outside in the heat and humidity. According to Houston SPCA veterinary staff, the canines temperatures were registered at 104 degrees. They are all now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA, but there could have been a very tragic ending if they were not seen or managed to wander into nearby traffic, according SPCA management.

