Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle: 'It's Just Hard To Think That Life Will Ever Be Sweet Again'

Lauren London is opening up about what life has been like since losing the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle, in 2019. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, London speaks on her decision to take on her most recent acting role in this year’s Without Remorse, in which she starred opposite Michael B. Jordan. For her, playing the role of Pam Kelly was a good fit during her period of mourning.

