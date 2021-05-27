Cancel
MSDH Identifies Variant Strains of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facility Outbreaks

By Sue Honea
mageenews.com
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting additional cases of two variant strains of COVID-19 in Mississippi. Ten additional cases of the more infectious South African origin B.1.351 variant strain have now been identified, for a total of 12 cases. The 10 additional cases are associated with outbreaks in Bedford Care – Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County.

