Missouri ranked No. 49 in state K-12 funding in 2020
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri ranked No. 49 in the nation in K-12 school funding from the state last year, according to a new report from Auditor Nicole Galloway. The study examined funding trends for elementary and secondary education, finding the Foundation Formula had not kept up with inflation rates. According to the report, state funds account for 32 percent of per-student funding on average, requiring schools to rely on local sources — such as property taxes — to account for the rest of their budget.themissouritimes.com