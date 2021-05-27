newsbreak-logo
Let's Stop Blaming Employees for Our Data Breaches

By Chrysa Freeman
Dark Reading
 4 days ago

Assuming employees want to steal trade secrets pits them against your security teams, creates stress and reduces productivity. When data moves off a trusted network, it may be a default response to assume malicious intent is involved. We see news headlines about employees stealing data, and as a result we're conditioning ourselves to leap to the conclusion that data leaks are typically malicious. In some cases, it could turn out to be intentional theft, but when it comes to data spilling off the network by our trusted employees, we should take time to dig a little deeper to learn more — especially because cases of data exfiltration are very often due to employee error or negligence.

