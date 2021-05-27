newsbreak-logo
Louis Riggs leads new committee to tackle broadband issues during interim

Cover picture for the articleRep. Louis Riggs is spending the interim leading a new interim committee to tackle broadband issues across the state. The seven-member Special Interim Committee on Broadband Development was approved by House Speaker Rob Vescovo to convene during the interim with Riggs, a Republican from northeast Missouri, at the helm. Other members include Reps. Bishop Davidson, Travis Fitzwater, Jay Mosley, Wes Rogers, Travis Smith, and Sara Walsh.

